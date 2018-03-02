Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption Parvez Akhtar's wife confronted him after his 'all night drinking'

A man has been jailed for life after stabbing his wife to death in front of his children at home.

Mother-of-five Shaeen Akhtar, 49, had confronted husband Parvez Akhtar and asked him to leave when he returned following a gambling and alcohol binge, police said.

He then pulled from his trousers what the West Midlands force described as a combat-style knife and stabber her.

Akhtar pleaded guilty to murder over the October attack in Birmingham.

Police said the 46-year-old routinely carried the knife for his own protection.

Det Insp Paul Joyce said: "Mrs Akhtar confronted her husband when he returned home at around 4pm having been out all night drinking.

"An argument erupted and he refused to leave. Without warning, and in front of his children, he stabbed Mrs Akhtar in the left side of her chest."

Family did CPR

He then drove off before being "caught within a matter of minutes", Det Insp Joyce said.

Police and paramedics arrived at the Washwood Heath home to find family members performing CPR, but Mrs Akhtar was pronounced dead at the scene.

Akhtar pleaded guilty to murder and was jailed at Birmingham Crown Court on Thursday.

He must serve a minimum of 20 years before he is considered for release.

A tribute issued on behalf of the family said: "Our amazing, caring, beloved mother passed away on the 15th October 2017.

"We hope she is in a better place, looking down on us and nodding her head in approval. We want to tell her and the world, she will always be in our hearts."