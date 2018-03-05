Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption Police issued this image of a suspect

A gunman threatened a disabled woman and her two young children and demanded money as they got into their car in "broad daylight".

Wearing a hi-vis vest, he approached the family on their driveway on Tumbler Grove, Wolverhampton.

Intervening neighbours caused him to flee the scene.

A suspect, police said, got in the passenger side of a white Toyota Yaris hybrid that drove towards Wednesfield Road.

It happened at about 10:35 GMT on 21 February.

Det Sgt Chris Jones from West Midlands Police said the family was "visibly shaken and upset by the ordeal which happened in broad daylight".

The force has released a CCTV image of the suspect, described as black, 6ft tall and of slim build.