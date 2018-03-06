Image copyright Google Image caption Jurors deliberated for about eight hours before finding the accused not guilty

A doctor has been cleared of sexually assaulting five female patients he had been accused of attacking over a 10-day period.

Dr Amirul Haque, 33, was found not guilty of five charges by a jury after a trial at Wolverhampton Crown Court.

Jurors deliberated for eight hours before acquitting Dr Haque, of Ladypool Road, Balsall Heath, Birmingham.

Dr Haque denied the charges said to have been committed at a surgery in the Dudley area of the West Midlands.

The trainee GP said he had acted appropriately during consultations with the patients.

The court heard he had checked one of the women using a stethoscope for potential heart problems but denied using the instrument in a sexual assault.

After the not guilty verdicts were returned, Judge Amjad Nawaz thanked the jury panel for performing an "invaluable" public service.

In a written statement issued after his acquittal, Dr Haque said: "I am relieved by the verdict, and thankful to my family and friends for their continued support.

"I look forward to rebuilding my life and the opportunity of returning to practice in the future."