Sarbjit Kaur murder inquiry: Three people arrested

  • 7 March 2018
Sarbjit Kaur Image copyright West Midlands Police
Image caption Sarbjit Kaur died after she was attacked at her home in Penn

Three people have been arrested on suspicion of murdering a woman found dead at a house in Wolverhampton.

Sarbjit Kaur, 38, was found by relatives in Rookery Lane, Penn on 16 February.

West Midlands Police said a post-mortem examination showed she died as a result of asphyxiation.

Two men, aged 42 and 32, and a 39-year-old woman are in custody after being arrested at addresses in the city on Tuesday night.

Ch Insp Chris Mallett, from the force's CID, said the arrests were a "significant development" in the investigation, which had seen extra officers brought in.

But he said work was continuing and urged anyone with information to contact police.

Image copyright Google
Image caption Mrs Kaur was found dead at the family home in Rookery Road in Penn, Wolverhampton on 16 February

