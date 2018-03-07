Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption Sarbjit Kaur died after she was attacked at her home in Penn

Three people have been arrested on suspicion of murdering a woman found dead at a house in Wolverhampton.

Sarbjit Kaur, 38, was found by relatives in Rookery Lane, Penn on 16 February.

West Midlands Police said a post-mortem examination showed she died as a result of asphyxiation.

Two men, aged 42 and 32, and a 39-year-old woman are in custody after being arrested at addresses in the city on Tuesday night.

Ch Insp Chris Mallett, from the force's CID, said the arrests were a "significant development" in the investigation, which had seen extra officers brought in.

But he said work was continuing and urged anyone with information to contact police.