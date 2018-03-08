Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption The family of Christopher James Colgan said their "lives will never be the same"

A man who died after being shot in the head had a "pure heart" and was a "privilege" to have known.

Christopher James Colgan, 31, was found critically injured at a property in Parkhouse Drive, Erdington, Birmingham, at 22:00 GMT on Friday.

He died in hospital on Saturday. Two men, aged 30 and 17, arrested on suspicion of murder have been released on bail.

Paying tribute Mr Colgan's family said they were "devastated".

"Our lives will never be the same and this has left a huge hole in not only our lives but our community too.

"His daughter is such a daddy's girl and he loved her with his life; his nieces and nephews will miss him dearly.

"We couldn't have been more privileged to have had you in our lives."

Det Ch Insp Edward Foster said: "We are continuing to investigate the circumstances around Mr Colgan's death and would ask for anyone who has information but not spoken to officers already to get in contact."

The arrested pair are on bail subject to conditions until later this month.