Image copyright Family handout

A fifth person has been charged with the murder of a 24-year-old who was found fatally stabbed at a flat.

The body of Jaskaran Kang, from Handsworth, Birmingham, was discovered at a property in Stourbridge Road, Dudley, on 6 January.

A 17-year-old boy from Dudley, who cannot be identified, was arrested at an address in Dudley on Thursday.

The teenager was remanded in custody and was due to appear at Dudley Magistrates' Court on Friday.

Four other males, aged between 17 and 20, have already been charged with Mr Kang's murder.

Another man, aged 21, has been charged with conspiracy to commit robbery.