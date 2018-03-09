Image copyright British Transport Police Image caption Alaeldien Ahmed said he was suffering from delusions on the day of the stabbing

A mentally-ill man who killed a father-of four in a "completely senseless" knife attack has been jailed for life.

Alaeldien Ahmed attacked Anthony Banting at a tram stop in Winson Green, Birmingham, in March last year.

Mr Banting, 57, was stabbed more than 50 times in the "frenzied" assault.

Ahmed will serve a minimum of 12 years behind bars, Birmingham Crown Court heard, after being found guilty of manslaughter on the grounds of diminished responsibility.

He was previously cleared of murder.

The 27-year-old, of Eva Road, Birmingham, was also made subject to a hospital order, meaning he continues to be treated at the secure mental health unit where he has been held since November 2017.

CCTV played in court captured Ahmed walking along the street moments before the attack, and after his arrest was found to have the victim's blood on his shoes.

Originally from Sudan, he arrived in Britain in the back of lorry after claiming he was tortured in his homeland.

But he was diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia and spent three months in a secure unit in the UK prior to the attack.

He then stopped taking anti-psychotic medication after his release.

Sentencing Ahmed, Judge Paul Farrer QC said: "You launched a sustained and frenzied attack on Anthony Banting with a knife.

Image copyright BTP Image caption Anthony Banting had got off a tram in Birmingham when he was stabbed

"You represent a continuing danger to the public and the appropriate sentence is one of life imprisonment."

Mr Banting's son, James Banting, read a statement in court on behalf of all four sons. He said: "On March 31, 2017, our lives changed forever.

"We lost our leader, our stability, our comfort blanket and best friend.

"It was a sudden, violent and completely senseless way that he died.

"We still do not know the reason why. The pain of this loss is indescribable."