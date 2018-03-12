Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption Lyndon Smith claimed he acted in self-defence but was found guilty of murder

A man stabbed his pool opponent four times after a row about the rules.

Lyndon Smith, 46, armed himself with a 14cm (5.5in) knife and stabbed 20-year-old John Joyce as he went to hail a taxi on 17 August 2017.

Smith, of Owen Road in Bilston, had previously been playing pool with Mr Joyce at a pub in Wolverhampton and claimed he stabbed him in self-defence.

He was found guilty of murder at Birmingham Crown Court and will be sentenced on Thursday.

Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption John Joyce was found fatally stabbed in the street in August

Smith had left The Market Tavern in Church Street after the row, but returned later with a knife and got into a fight with Mr Joyce, who was found fatally injured on Lichfield Street, just off Bilston High Street.

A post-mortem examination found Mr Joyce had died from a stab wound to the chest.

Two other men were taken to hospital when Mr Joyce was stabbed but Smith was cleared of two counts of wounding with intent.

