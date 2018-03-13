Image caption Laraine Astle was struck by a lighter thrown during Saturday's clash with Leicester City

The widow of West Bromwich Albion legend Jeff Astle has been left "very shaken" after she was hit by a cigarette lighter at The Hawthorns.

Laraine Astle was struck when objects were thrown during Saturday's clash with Leicester City.

The match was the first home game Mrs Astle had attended in almost three years, her daughter said.

Leicester City said it "strongly condemns" the disturbance. West Bromwich Albion declined to comment.

Image copyright PA Image caption Striker Jeff Astle, who died in 2002, played for West Brom, Notts County and England

At the game, which West Brom lost 4-1, Mrs Astle said a woman was hit in the face by a coin, while a boy was hit with a lighter which then ricocheted, hitting Mrs Astle in the shoulder and her daughter, Claire Wheeler, on the hand.

In a post on Twitter Mrs Wheeler said: "An appeal to all decent LCFC fans visiting WBA today.

"If you know/saw who threw coins and a lighter at WBA fans in the Smethwick End, please report them to your club."

Image copyright @astle1968 Image caption Daughter Claire Wheeler urged anyone with information about who threw the lighter to come forward

She added: "The lady's eye was cut and swollen and she was obviously upset.

"The little boy who was next to my mom (who the lighter also hit) was upset and left early.

"Very very sad. My mum's first home game in three years and she was very shaken."

A Leicester City spokesman said: "The club strongly condemns such anti-social behaviour, which is not reflective of the vast majority of our supporters.

"We have offered our full support to West Bromwich Albion and police investigations and will support the strongest possible action against those responsible."

Supt Basit Javid, of West Midlands Police, said five people were arrested and were being "dealt with accordingly" following the disturbance.