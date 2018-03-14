Image copyright Google Image caption The crash happened on Broadway West in Walsall on Tuesday night

Two men aged 18 and 19 have been killed after the motorbike they were riding crashed with a car.

The rider and passenger died at the scene on Broadway West in Walsall just after 23:30 GMT on Tuesday.

West Midlands Police said they appeared to be "heading home from work" at the time of the crash.

A 58-year-old man from Walsall was arrested on suspicion of drink-driving and causing death by dangerous driving.

Image caption A man was arrested on suspicion of drinking and driving and causing death by dangerous driving

PC Karl Davies described the collision as "heart-breaking" and urged witnesses to contact police.

The families of the two men have been informed.