Men killed in Walsall motorbike crash 'on the way home'
Two men aged 18 and 19 have been killed after the motorbike they were riding crashed with a car.
The rider and passenger died at the scene on Broadway West in Walsall just after 23:30 GMT on Tuesday.
West Midlands Police said they appeared to be "heading home from work" at the time of the crash.
A 58-year-old man from Walsall was arrested on suspicion of drink-driving and causing death by dangerous driving.
PC Karl Davies described the collision as "heart-breaking" and urged witnesses to contact police.
The families of the two men have been informed.