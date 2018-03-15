Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption Lyndon Smith "took exception" to a dispute over the rules of pool

A man who stabbed a pool opponent to death after an argument over the game's rules has been jailed for life.

At Birmingham Crown Court, Lyndon Smith, 46, was told he must serve a minimum of 22 years for murdering John Joyce who was 20.

Smith had been drinking in a pub in Bilston, near Wolverhampton, when he played a group of men that included the victim and got into a dispute.

He left the venue and returned to look for them - armed with a knife.

Nicola Heath, of the Crown Prosecution Service in the West Midlands, said a "trivial matter" had escalated "into something deadly" when Smith "took exception" to the row in August 2017.

Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption John Joyce was stabbed four times

The men had also left the pub by the time Smith, of Owen Road, Bilston, returned, but he found them on the street where an altercation ensued in which Mr Joyce was stabbed four times.

Throughout his trial, Smith maintained he acted in self-defence but on Friday, he was found guilty of murder.

Two other men were taken to hospital when Mr Joyce was stabbed but Smith was cleared of two counts of wounding with intent.

A post-mortem examination found Mr Joyce died from a stab wound to the chest.