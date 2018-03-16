Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption Tarik Campbell and Alex Lees died at the scene of the accident in Walsall

Two teenagers killed in a fatal motorbike accident have been named.

Tarik Campbell, 18, and Alex Lees, 19, died when the motorbike they were riding was in collision with a Rover at the junctions of Lord Street and Alexandra Road in Walsall on Tuesday.

Police said they were "heading home from work" at the time of the crash.

A 58-year-old man arrested on suspicion of drink driving and causing death by dangerous driving was released under investigation.

Alex's parents said he "loved life" and "lived every moment to the fullest".

He had been engineering at Sandwell College and planned to go to Coventry University to do an aeronautical engineering course.

They added: "Words cannot begin to express how much we will miss him."

Image caption A man was arrested on suspicion of drink driving and causing death by dangerous driving

Tarik's family said he was a "hardworking and well-mannered young man and a huge role model for all of his siblings."

They added: "Tarik was a well-loved son, grandson, brother, cousin and nephew. As well as that, he was a good friend and we couldn't be more proud of him."

West Midlands Police are appealing for anyone with further information about the incident to come forward.