A man is fighting for life after being hit on the head with an axe.

The 42-year-old victim, from Penn, Wolverhampton, was left with skull and spinal fractures as well as a brain injury.

A 22-year-old man, from Pennfields, has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

There was violence involving about 10 men at Parkfield Road at its junction with Hailes Park Close just before 20:00 GMT on Thursday.

Det Insp Chris Fox, from West Midlands Police, said: "This was an incredibly serious and violent assault, which has left a man in a critical condition with life-changing injuries.

"We're still trying to understand the full circumstances of what happened and why.

"We really need to hear from anyone who saw what happened, or who has any other information, so that we can bring those responsible to justice."