A man has died in a hit-and-run collision on a main road.

The 22-year-old was found with serious injuries after the collision on Trinity Way in West Bromwich at 02:40 GMT.

He later died in hospital and a West Midlands Police spokesman said officers are "still trying to identify" the driver involved.

The force said the investigation is in the early stages, and officers have been at the scene to identify potential witnesses and CCTV.

Trinity Way has been cordoned off and police are appealing for anyone with information to come forward.