A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a pedestrian died in a hit-and-run collision.

A 22-year-old man was found with serious injuries after the crash on Trinity Way in West Bromwich at 02:40 GMT on Saturday.

He later died in hospital. West Midlands Police said a 38-year-old man is in police custody.

A VW Caddy van, believed to have been involved, was also recovered later in Birmingham.

Det Insp Harry Harrison, from the homicide team, said they were still trying to establish what happened leading up to the collision.

He has appealed for information about a disturbance that happened in the George Street area - near the collision site - at about the same time.

He also urged anyone who had been in or around the Prince of Wales pub on the High Street to come forward.

The force said the victim's family was being supported by specialist officers and a post-mortem examination would take place in due course.