Image copyright Family Handout Image caption Mohammed Miah's death has been described by family as a 'devastating loss'

A man has been charged with murder over the death of a pedestrian who police believe was dragged by a car.

Mohammed Miah, 22, was hurt in High Street, West Bromwich, at about 02:40 GMT on Saturday, police said.

He later died in hospital, which his family said was a "devastating loss".

Paul Emmerson, 38, of Kemp Road, Kitts Green, Birmingham, is accused of Mr Miah's murder and has been remanded in custody to appear before Birmingham Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

A family tribute said: "It is hard to describe Mohammed in just one word. He was a character, he was full of life and never without a smile on his face.

"Mohammed was kind-hearted, courageous, caring and most of all he was selfless."

Detectives are appealing for information on the circumstances surrounding his death.