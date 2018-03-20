Image copyright Google Image caption Ambulance crews were called to StarCity following reports of a man in cardiac arrest

A man has died after his head became wedged under the electronic footrest of a cinema's "Gold Class" seat.

Operator Vue International said an investigation at its Birmingham StarCity venue was under way.

The man died, it said, on Friday - one week after the incident.

West Midlands Ambulance Service said it was called to reports of a patient in cardiac arrest and crews managed to restart the man's heart before taking him to hospital.

The Birmingham Mail reported it happened after the man bent down to retrieve a phone dropped between Gold Class seats at the end of a film.

He was only freed, it said, when the footrest was broken by those trying to help.

The website for StarCity - the entertainment complex at which the cinema is based - describes Gold Class as offering "luxury seating".

In a statement, Vue International confirmed a customer was taken to hospital on Friday and was "saddened" to learn of his death.

It said: "A full investigation into the nature of the incident is ongoing. Our thoughts and condolences are with the family who have our full support and assistance."

Restart heart

West Midlands Ambulance Service said it was called at about 19:00.

A spokesperson said: "Crews arrived on scene to find a man in cardiac arrest with bystanders having already commenced CPR.

"Ambulance staff took over and administered advanced life support, successfully managing to restart the man's heart."

Mark Croxford, head of environmental health at Birmingham City Council, said the authority had been notified and a health and safety investigation had begun.