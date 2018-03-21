Image caption Authorities acted after a recruitment agency said it was concerned workers were being exploited

Two men have been arrested in connection with the alleged exploitation of workers.

The Romanian nationals, both aged 41, were arrested at addresses in Birmingham and Wolverhampton this morning.

The Gangmasters and Labour Abuse Authority (GLAA) said it received a tip off from a recruitment agency raising concerns over a group of 30 workers.

There have been no safeguarding measures taken at this stage.

The GLAA - a government authority which protects vulnerable workers from exploitation - was supported by West Midlands Police during the operation.