Image copyright The Rainbow Events Image caption The Rainbow Venues' licence was revoked in November 2017

A nightclub which lost its licence after two drug-related deaths in two years has dropped its appeal.

The Rainbow Venues in Birmingham said it will return almost £25,000 raised for its appeal against Birmingham City Council and West Midlands Police.

Founder Lee McDonald described licensing in Birmingham as "difficult and intimidating" and has withdrawn the appeal for financial reasons.

The council has not yet commented on the matter.

The money to fund the licence appeal was raised through donations to the venue's Educate Not Renovate campaign, which was announced in January.

Donations will be refunded within 30 days.

Mr McDonald said he remains committed to the campaign, which calls for a "more progressive approach to licensing".

The city council revoked the club's licence in November, saying "public safety was at risk" after teenagers Michael Trueman and Dylan Booth both died after visiting the club in Lower Trinity Street, Digbeth.

Image copyright Bradley Dugmore Image caption Michael Trueman died after a Halloween event at the Rainbow Venues

Michael Trueman, a 19-year-old student, died in hospital on 30 October 2017, the day after attending a Halloween party at the club.

Two years earlier, on New Year's Eve in 2015, 18-year-old Dylan Booth, from Solihull, died after taking a drug at the venue.

In December, promoters said the club, which runs several night spots in the city, brought more than £2m to the local economy in 2016. However Mr McDonald said today, "we will no longer invest in the city we have previously called home".

The club has since rebranded as The Rainbow Events, and Mr McDonald said promoters are "taking time out to re-energise... before unveiling plans for the future".