Image caption About 50 pupils, parents and staff at Nelson Mandela Primary based in Sparkbrook, Birmingham, protested outside of the school building on Thursday

Protests and messages of solidarity have been sent from schools across the country over education funding cuts.

The day of action, led by Save Our Schools campaigners, saw pupils hold banners and placards outside school gates.

Teachers said schools were "stretched to breaking point" and described the cuts as "heart-breaking".

The government said it is making the school funding system "fairer".

In the West Midlands, schools in Birmingham and Walsall took part in the protests while others in West Sussex, London and Southampton sent messages of support.

About 50 pupils, parents and staff at Nelson Mandela Primary based in Sparkbrook, Birmingham, protested outside of the school building on Thursday.

Head teacher Azita Zohhadi said: "How can we continue to put the child first when we are being stretched financially to breaking point? It is heart-breaking".

The government says it's making the schools funding system fairer, protecting the amount of funding it distributes to local authorities and schools to spend on the education of each pupil - so as the number of pupils increases, so will the amount of money schools get.

The Save Our School (SOS) West Midlands group, said that schools in the region are set to "lose a total of £155m in real terms by 2020".

Campaigner for SOS, Duncan Ali, said: "The children of ordinary working families are being badly let down as a result of cuts to school budgets.

"We want the government to start funding schools properly to deliver an education system that meets the needs of every child."