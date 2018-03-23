Image copyright Google Image caption The stabbings happened on the road outside St Edmund Campion School,

Three teenagers were stabbed and seriously injured outside a secondary school, police have said.

Three schoolboys, aged 17 and 18, were taken to hospital with serious knife wounds which they sustained near St Edmund Campion School, on Sutton Road, Erdington, Birmingham.

Police said they have arrested three people in connection with the "disorder" and they remain in custody.

West Midlands Police were called at 15:45 GMT on Thursday afternoon.

Police have not said if the injured teens were students at the school.