Image copyright Family Handout Image caption Mohammed Miah's death has been described by his family as a 'devastating loss'

A second man has been charged with murder following the death of a pedestrian who police believe was dragged by a car.

Mohammed Miah, 22, was hurt in High Street, West Bromwich, at about 02:40 GMT on 17 March.

He later died in hospital, which his family said was a "devastating loss".

Hardeep Singh Bagdi, aged 42, of Wareing Drive, Erdington, is charged with murder and will appear at Birmingham Magistrates later.

Paul Emmerson, 38, of Kemp Road, Birmingham, was also charged with Mr Miah's murder on Tuesday and remanded in custody.

A tribute to Mr Miah, released by his family, said: "It is hard to describe Mohammed in just one word. He was a character, he was full of life and never without a smile on his face.

"Mohammed was kind-hearted, courageous, caring and most of all he was selfless."