Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption Jammal Chase will appear before magistrates on Monday

An alleged killer who police have been looking for since 2016 has handed himself in.

Jammal Chase, 21, of no fixed address, was wanted in connection with the murder of a 28-year-old man in October 2016.

Giovanni Lewis died from a stab wound to the heart, it is believed he was attacked in Kingshurst, Birmingham.

Mr Chase handed himself in on Friday and has been charged with murder.

He will appear before Birmingham magistrates on Monday, where he also faces charges of attempted murder, possession of an imitation firearm and possession of an offensive weapon.

Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption Giovanni Lewis was described as a "gentle giant" by his wife

Mr Lewis was left outside Heartlands Hospital at about 19:45 on 18 October 2016, where he later died.

West Midlands Police said his family continues to be supported by specialist officers.

The force encouraged anyone with information about Mr Chase's whereabouts for the past 18 months to come forward.