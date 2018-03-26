Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption Khalid Yousef was pronounced dead at the scene

A man has been charged with murder after a fatal stabbing in a Paddy Power betting shop.

Khalid Yousef, 28, from Handsworth, was pronounced dead after the attack in Rookery Road at 12:45 GMT on 4 January.

Mustafa Hassan, 35, was arrested on suspicion of murder and detained under the Mental Health Act at the time.

Mr Hassan, from Stratford Road, Sparkbrook, has appeared before a district judge in Birmingham and is due at the city's Crown court on 14 May.