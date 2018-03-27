Birmingham & Black Country

Holly Brown death crash: Bin lorry driver charged

  • 27 March 2018
Holly Brown Image copyright Family handout
Image caption Holly Brown "grasped every opportunity" her parents and twin sister Emma said in a tribute last year

A bin lorry driver whose vehicle collided with a school minibus has been charged with causing the death of a teenager.

Holly Brown, 14, was on an art trip at the time of the crash on the Kingsbury Road in Castle Vale, Birmingham, on the morning of 7 July.

Nicholas Buck, 53, of Kingshurst Way, Kingshurst, has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving.

He will appear before Birmingham Magistrates' Court later.

Holly, a twin, was part of a 21-strong party from John Taylor High School, in Barton-under-Needwood, Staffordshire. on board the minibus.

Image copyright PA
Image caption The teenager was confirmed dead at the scene of the crash

