Birmingham & Black Country

Kings Heath Dixy Chicken 'explosion': Two men released on bail

  • 2 April 2018
Firefighters at the scene Image copyright @snappersk
Image caption The shop and road were sealed off after a fire broke out on Saturday

Two men arrested in connection with a suspected gas explosion at a chicken shop have been released on bail.

The 26 and 28 year olds were arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit arson after a fire at Dixy Chicken in Kings Heath, Birmingham, at about 23:30 BST on Saturday.

They arrived at hospital with minor burns, police said.

The shop on Alcester Road South, was closed at the time and no-one was injured.

More on this story

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites