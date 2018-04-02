Image copyright @snappersk Image caption The shop and road were sealed off after a fire broke out on Saturday

Two men arrested in connection with a suspected gas explosion at a chicken shop have been released on bail.

The 26 and 28 year olds were arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit arson after a fire at Dixy Chicken in Kings Heath, Birmingham, at about 23:30 BST on Saturday.

They arrived at hospital with minor burns, police said.

The shop on Alcester Road South, was closed at the time and no-one was injured.