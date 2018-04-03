Image copyright SnapperSK Image caption At its height, 10 crews from across the Black Country were tackling the blaze

About 50 firefighters have been tackling a "severe factory fire" in Wolverhampton.

Fire crews from across the Black Country spent the night at Alma Street, Heath Town, where a fire broke out on Monday evening.

The fire service warned nearby residents to keep windows and doors shut because of large amounts of smoke.

The building was "100% involved in fire", West Midlands Fire Service said on Twitter.

The incident was scaled down from 10 pumps to four at about 02:00 BST, some five hours after the fire started.