Fire crews tackle 'severe' factory blaze in Wolverhampton
About 50 firefighters have been tackling a "severe factory fire" in Wolverhampton.
Fire crews from across the Black Country spent the night at Alma Street, Heath Town, where a fire broke out on Monday evening.
The fire service warned nearby residents to keep windows and doors shut because of large amounts of smoke.
The building was "100% involved in fire", West Midlands Fire Service said on Twitter.
The incident was scaled down from 10 pumps to four at about 02:00 BST, some five hours after the fire started.