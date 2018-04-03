Image copyright Google Maps Image caption Midlands property agent Bulleys and JLL is marketing the former head office, currently occupied by Carillion and its liquidators PwC

The Wolverhampton headquarters of collapsed engineering giant Carillion have gone up for sale for over £3m.

The official receiver said another 97 of the firm's employees had also been made redundant, taking the total number of job losses to more than 1,800.

Carillion went into liquidation in January after running up debts of about £1.5bn.

The news comes as it was revealed work on two hospitals is still being delayed by the firm's collapse.

About 5,400 employees are still working to deliver Carillion's services to public and private sector customers until decisions are taken on whether to transfer or end these contracts.

The liquidation has caused delays in the construction of the Midland Metropolitan Hospital and, in papers going before a hospital trust board on Thursday, it said there was still no interim contractor secured for the project.

In the report, Toby Lewis, chief executive of Sandwell and West Birmingham NHS Hospitals Trust, said: "The urgency of a new build opening is apparent to us all."

The hospital was due to open in October 2018, and the report said a delay past March 2020 would be considered "extremely sub optimal".

Mr Lewis' report said those providing care within the trust would be asked their views in the evaluation of options.

The collapse also caused delays in work on the new £335m Royal Liverpool Hospital.

A spokesman for the Royal Liverpool and Broadgreen University Hospitals NHS Trust said the organisation in charge of the build was in "very advanced" discussions with a contractor to take over the project.

The Carillion building, in Salop Street, Wolverhampton, was refurbished in 2015.

Midlands property agent Bulleys and JLL is marketing the former head office, currently occupied by Carillion and its liquidators PwC.

The building is being sold by an unnamed private investor.