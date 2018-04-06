A man has been arrested for murder after a woman died at a house in the West Midlands.

The 51-year-old was found with a number of injuries, police said, and died a short time later.

A 73-year-old man, arrested on suspicion of murder at the scene, was taken ill and is in hospital undergoing assessment.

Emergency services were called to Coralin Close in Chelmsley Wood, Solihull, during the early hours.

Det Insp Caroline Corfield said it is being treated as a "domestic isolated incident" and they are not looking for anyone else in connection with the death.

The force has appealed for anyone with information to come forward and a post-mortem examination is being held.