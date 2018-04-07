Image copyright Family handout Image caption Tracy's family said they were "absolutely devastated" by her loss

A woman who died in a stabbing at a house in Chelmsley Wood has been named by police.

Tracy Stonehouse, 51, died at an address in Coralin Close just after 01:25 GMT on Friday.

A post mortem examination revealed she suffered multiple stab wounds and other injuries to her head and neck.

A 73-year-old man, arrested on suspicion of murder at the scene, was taken ill and is in hospital undergoing assessment.

Tracy's family said they are "absolutely devastated by the tragic loss of a wonderful mother, sister and grandmother".

In a statement released by West Midlands Police, the family said: "We ask for our privacy to be respected to allow us time to grieve as we try to come to terms with what has happened."

Image copyright Google Image caption The stabbing happened at an address in Coralin Close just after 01:25 GMT

Det Insp Caroline Corfield said it was being treated as "an isolated domestic murder".

She said: "This is a tragic case and our thoughts are with Tracy's family and friends.

"Specialist officers are working with them to offer support during this traumatic time.

"We are not looking for anyone else in connection with the investigation."