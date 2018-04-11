Image copyright Sandwell Council Image caption The householders were fined £400 after council officers spotted the living room was painted the same colour

Fly-tippers were caught after officials followed a paint trail from dumped rubbish to their newly painted living room.

Residents of a house in Smethwick initially denied leaving unpalatable rubbish in an alleyway nearby.

Officials from Sandwell Council followed a painted line of enquiry through the alley and the residents' back gate and garden.

They were fined £400 after their brush with the council.

Despite their early denials, officers spotted the residents' living room had been freshly painted the same colour, Sandwell Council said.

Far from being framed, council officers said they had been caught "pink-handed".