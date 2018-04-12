Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption Christ Lidiu (L) and Yusupha Sarr were sentenced at Wolverhampton Crown Court after shots were fired at a birthday party

Two men have been jailed after one fired a handgun at an 18th birthday party.

Yusupha Sarr, 19 of Church Green in Handsworth was filmed "showing off" at the party by firing the weapon.

Christ Lidiu, 18, of Bridglands Way, in Perry Barr, was later found discarding a bag that had 49 shotgun cartridges in it matching those loaded in the weapon.

At Wolverhampton Crown Court, Sarr was sentenced to 15 years in prison while Lidiu was jailed for three years.

Both men are linked to a Birmingham street gang known as "23 Drillas", police said.

Armed police officers in unmarked vehicles were outside Pine Avenue, Smethwick in the early hours of 24 August last year, when gunfire was heard, the court was told.

Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption A bag with cartridges in was discovered after Lidiu dumped the bag

Sarr also fired a sawn-off shotgun at a rival gang member, West Midlands Police said.

The pair were intercepted after they later got into a taxi and arrested.

A sawn-off shotgun was recovered nearby and CCTV showed Lidiu discarding the bag with it in.

'Heavy price'

Forensic officers identified Sarr's fingerprints and DNA on the bag, while tests showed both men had high levels of gunshot residue on their hair and clothing.

Sarr previously pleaded guilty to possessing a banned firearm with intent to endanger life, while Lidiu admitted perverting the course of justice.

"Both Sarr and Lidiu are young men, still in their teens, but are now paying a heavy price for getting drawn into gangs," said Det Con Nick Taylor, of West Midlands Police.

"They can expect to spend much of their lives locked away from society unless they change their ways."