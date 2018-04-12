Image copyright Birmingham City Council Image caption The Games Village will include dining areas and medical and transport services

A site in Birmingham has been approved for demolition to make way for the 2022 Commonwealth Games athletes village.

The site in Perry Barr, Birmingham, is a former Birmingham City University Campus dating back to the 1970s.

The council's planning committee has given the go-ahead for work to begin to start building accommodation for more than 6,500 competitors and officials.

Demolition of the 20-acre Franchise Street site is due to start in June and be completed three months later.

Image copyright Birmingham Mail Image caption The former campus on Franchise Street in Perry Barr is expected to be cleared by September

The games village is estimated to cost £370m, however no detailed plans have yet been published.

Everything is expected to be cleared by September except a listed former pub which will not be demolished.

After the games, the athletes village will be converted into more than 1,000 homes which the council hopes will act as a "catalyst" for projects bringing up to 2,000 more to the area.