Image caption Workers for Birmingham-based Betterware have been told they are being made redundant

Jobs could be lost after a Birmingham home shopping company called in administrators.

Workers were called to the Betterware Ltd headquarters in Birmingham on Friday to be told they were being made redundant, the BBC understands.

It comes after a petition to wind-up the company was put forward by HM Revenue and Customs earlier this month.

Lorries holding orders have stayed on the site in Hurricane Park, as workers said they were "absolutely gutted".

Both Betterware's management and administrators have been approached for comment.

One worker seen leaving the site said: "We got a text last night telling the day drivers not to bother coming into work and take goods out to customers."

Another said: "Basically, our jobs are finished. Administration have come in and that's the end, basically."

The company was founded in 1928 in East London selling brushes and polishes door to door, taking on the name Betterware in 1970 and moving to Birmingham in the 1980s.

Image copyright Google Maps Image caption A winding-up petition was published earlier in April

It moved to its current location in 2015 and in October of that year was bought by Texas-based consumer sales group JRJR.

At the time Betterware had an annual turnover of £22m.

A winding-up petition on behalf of the company was published in the London Gazette on 6 April, put forward by HM Revenue and Customs, said to be creditors of the company.

It is due to be heard in the High Court on Wednesday.

A HMRC spokesman said it does not comment on individual taxpayers.

"Our aim is to efficiently collect the debts due and to prevent things deteriorating further. We only initiate winding up action where we believe this is the best way to protect both the interests of other taxpayers and creditors," he added.