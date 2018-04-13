Image caption West Park will remain sealed-off over the weekend as investigations continue

Two teenage boys have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a girl's body was found in a park.

The body was discovered in West Park, Wolverhampton on Thursday.

West Midlands Police said the 14-year-old had been reported missing the previous day and a post-mortem investigation found she died from blunt force trauma to her head.

The suspects, aged 16 and 17, were arrested at addresses in the city and are in custody to be questioned later.

The victim has not been formally identified but her family has been contacted and is being supported by specialist officers, the force said.

West Park remains sealed-off for forensic searches to take place and is to stay closed over the weekend.

Det Ch Insp Edward Foster said a number of people had come forward with information.

However, officers have continued to appeal for witnesses.

The death has also been referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC), as is normal procedure, as the girl had been reported missing.

Image copyright Express and Star Image caption The body was found in West Park in Wolverhampton

Neighbours have spoken of their shock at the girl's death.

One local resident, Kash Shenar, 52, said: "It's just horrific."

Police patrols have been stepped up in the area.