Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption Sajad Hussain died after he was stabbed outside his home

A man who falsely claimed to a have witnessed a murder has been given a suspended prison sentence.

Qasim Rehman told police he saw the death of Sajad Hussain who was stabbed in Moseley, Birmingham in 2017.

But after examining CCTV, police found he wasn't in a position to have seen the murder at all.

The 26-year-old of Tenby Road in Moseley admitted perverting the course of justice and was sentenced at Birmingham Crown Court on Friday.

Haroon Rafiq, 24, also of Tenby Road, was found guilty of the murder and jailed for life in February.

Mr Hussain bled to death on his doorstep on 6 August after being stabbed by Rafiq.

He lured Mr Hussain to his death on the pretence he was repaying a debt of several thousand pounds.

The following day, Rehman told Mr Hussain's family that he had seen the murder and provided a statement to the police.

Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption Haroon Rafiq was jailed for life for the murder of Sajad Hussain

When evidence showed he could not have seen the killing, he was arrested on 11 August 2017 and on 26 February 2018 pleaded guilty to the crime.

He was given a sentence of 18 months, suspended for two years on Friday.

Douglas Marshall, Senior Crown Prosecutor with West Midlands Crown Prosecution Service, said: "Knowingly providing false information to the police or the courts is a very serious offence.

"Qasim Rehman provided misleading information to the police which resulted in the investigation being hampered and nearly 250 hours of police time being wasted. The 24 hour delay he caused in investigating other leads could have resulted in vital forensic opportunities being lost."