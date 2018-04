Image caption Police said the stabbing on Thursday morning was an "isolated incident"

A man has been arrested after a stabbing in a hospital car park.

He was detained by police after a 27-year-old man was injured during a "dispute" in the car park at Birmingham Women's Hospital in Edgbaston on Thursday.

Police said the victim's injuries were not serious and it is believed to have been an isolated incident.

The 41-year-old was arrested on suspicion of wounding but has since been released under investigation.