Man seriously injured in Man on the Moon pub stabbing
- 14 April 2018
A man has been stabbed at a pub in Birmingham.
Emergency crews were called to the Man on the Moon pub in Redditch Road, Kings Norton, just before 22:30 BST on Friday.
A 23-year-old man was taken to hospital with a serious injury to his chest, where he remains, a West Midlands Police spokesman said.
"Inquiries are ongoing to trace those responsible and officers remain at the scene," he added.