Image copyright Family handout Image caption Viktorija Sokolova was found in West Park on Thursday

Police have been given more time to question two teenagers over the death of a 14-year-old girl.

Viktorija Sokolova was discovered in West Park, Wolverhampton, on Thursday, a day after she had been reported missing by her family.

She died from blunt force trauma to the head, police said.

Two boys, aged 16 and 17, were arrested in the city on Friday and police have since successfully applied for a 12-hour and a 36-hour extension.

Officers have stepped up patrols in the area following the death of Miss Sokolova, who was born in Lithuania.

The death has also been referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC), as is normal procedure, as the victim had been reported missing.