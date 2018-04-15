Birmingham & Black Country

Chelmsley Wood murder: Husband charged with wife's stabbing

  • 15 April 2018
Tracy, centre Image copyright Family handout
Image caption The family of Tracy, centre, said they were "absolutely devastated"

A man has been charged with murder after his wife was stabbed to death.

Tracy Stonehouse, 51, died at an address in Coralin Close, Chelmsley Wood, Solihull, just after 01:25 GMT on 6 April.

A post mortem examination revealed she had suffered multiple stab wounds and other injuries to her head and neck.

Arthur Stonehouse, 73, of Coralin Close is due to appear before magistrates in Birmingham on Monday, a West Midlands Police spokesman said.

Image copyright Google
Image caption The stabbing happened at an address in Coralin Close just after 01:25 GMT on 6 April

Related Topics

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites