Image copyright Family handout Image caption Viktorija Sokolova was found in a park on Thursday

A teenager charged with the murder of a 14-year-old girl has also been charged with her rape.

Viktorija Sokolova, who was born in Lithuania, was discovered in West Park, Wolverhampton, on Thursday - a day after she had been reported missing by her family.

The accused, a 16-year-old boy from Wolverhampton, is due before Dudley Magistrates Court later.

A 17-year-old boy arrested on suspicion of murder has been bailed.

A post-mortem examination concluded Miss Sokolova died from blunt force trauma to her head.

Her family described her as "a little angel" who made their lives "so colourful and full of meaning".

West Park remains closed for police investigations.

The additional charge of rape was announced by the West Midlands force on Sunday evening.