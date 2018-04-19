Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption Tyrone Dorsett's family said he was a "wonderful son, brother and a devoted boyfriend"

A man who was killed when he was shot in the back has been named by police as 20-year-old Tyrone Dorsett.

A murder investigation has been launched by West Midlands Police after the shooting in South Holme, near Garrison Lane in the Bordesley area of Birmingham, just after midnight on Sunday.

Mr Dorsett, from Shropshire, was declared dead at the scene.

His family said he would be "sorely missed".

Det Insp Warren Hines said the force was investigating "a number of lines of enquiry".

He said: "I am determined to find out who is responsible for this murder, there is no place for gun crime in Birmingham and the misery that it causes."

Mr Dorsett's family paid tribute to a "wonderful son, brother and a devoted boyfriend".

A statement said: "He was very much loved by his family, friends and touched the lives of many. He will be sorely missed and our hearts are broken."