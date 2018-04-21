Birmingham hosts Commonwealth Games homecoming party
A "spectacular open-air" homecoming celebration has been taking place for athletes who competed in the 2018 Commonwealth Games.
Birmingham, which will host the games in 2022, hosted a free party for the public in the city's Victoria Square to mark the handover from the Gold Coast.
Rapper Lady Sanity and spoken word poet Amerah Saleh are among the performers.
Gymnast Dominick Cunningham and long-jumper Jazmin Sawyers showcased their skills on stage.
As part of the event, "have-a-go" taster sessions including basketball, boxing, gymnastics, judo, cycling, rugby 7s and netball were staged by Sport Birmingham.
Athlete Jazmin Sawyers, 23, from Stoke-on-Trent, also starred in the singing competition The Voice and she opened the event with a rendition of Team England's official anthem 'Jerusalem', alongside Britain's Got Talent winner Tokio Myers.