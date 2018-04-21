Image copyright Birmingham City Council Image caption The "open-air" party is being staged in Birmingham's Victoria Square

A "spectacular open-air" homecoming celebration has been taking place for athletes who competed in the 2018 Commonwealth Games.

Birmingham, which will host the games in 2022, hosted a free party for the public in the city's Victoria Square to mark the handover from the Gold Coast.

Rapper Lady Sanity and spoken word poet Amerah Saleh are among the performers.

Gymnast Dominick Cunningham and long-jumper Jazmin Sawyers showcased their skills on stage.

As part of the event, "have-a-go" taster sessions including basketball, boxing, gymnastics, judo, cycling, rugby 7s and netball were staged by Sport Birmingham.

Athlete Jazmin Sawyers, 23, from Stoke-on-Trent, also starred in the singing competition The Voice and she opened the event with a rendition of Team England's official anthem 'Jerusalem', alongside Britain's Got Talent winner Tokio Myers.

Image copyright Birmingham 2022 Image caption Jazmin Sawyers performed alongside Britain's Got Talen winner Tokio Myers

Image copyright Birmingham 2022 Image caption "Have-a-go" sessions showcasing Commonwealth Games sports were part of the entertainment

Image caption England's history-making netballers attended the event