Image copyright PA Image caption The library was closed for safety reasons after the damage was found

The Library of Birmingham is closed for a third day after cracks were found in part of its glass roof.

The library, which open for nearly five years, closed early on Friday after the damage was found by workers.

"The cracks were found in a pane of glass and the issue is being assessed," a spokesman for the city council said.

The library management tweeted it was closed because of "ongoing maintenance issues" and would provide further updates when they were available.

It apologised for any inconvenience caused.

Midlands Live: Car ploughs into rescue vehicle on hard shoulder; hospital to open £2.2m chemotherapy unit

Image copyright PA Image caption The library, which covers nine floors, houses about one million books

All classes at Brasshouse Language centre, located inside the library, are cancelled.

The Library of Birmingham is believed to be Europe's largest public library and houses one of the UK's most important Shakespeare collections.