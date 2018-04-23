Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption Harish Kumar's family said "he was always there to help and he will be sadly missed"

A man has admitted stabbing to death a man whose body was found in a car parked outside a police station.

Sukhwinder Singh, 40, who has paranoid schizophrenia, admitted manslaughter by diminished responsibility over the death of Harish Kumar in August.

Mr Kumar's body was found in a BMW outside West Bromwich police station.

Prosecutor Nigel Power QC told the judge medical experts said Singh's "psychotic beliefs contributed to and explained the killing".

Mr Kumar, from Willenhall, near Walsall, died as a result of a stab wound to the chest, a post-mortem examination found.

Singh, of MacDonald Close in Tividale, West Midlands, followed proceedings at Wolverhampton Crown Court through a Punjabi interpreter.

Judge Michael Challinor told him he would be remanded in custody until being sentenced at the same court on 29 June.

"I have no doubt you will co-operate now you are being medicated," he said.

The family of Mr Kumar have described him "a great, yet very humble man".