Image caption Stereophonics performed in Birmingham during severe March weather

Fans who missed out on a Stereophonics concert due to severe weather brought by the Beast from the East say they have not been properly compensated.

The band pushed ahead with the concert at Birmingham's Genting Arena despite weather warnings on 1 March.

The following day, a Paul Weller gig at the venue had to be cancelled due to the poor weather conditions.

The group said at the time that the decision not to cancel was made on the advice of local authorities.

After the concert, the band tweeted that fans should "keep their tickets" while it worked with promoters to "address the situation".

The group said it had decided against cancelling the performance, "together with all the local authorities involved in public safety" all of whom "deemed the event should go ahead as planned".

Image copyright Facebook Image caption The band posted on Facebook that authorities had deemed the show should go ahead

A concert at Wembley Stadium in London also went ahead despite weather warnings.

Amanda Cook from Wolverhampton spent more than £60 on a ticket that she booked six months in advance.

She decided it was unsafe to drive to the concert, and said despite being told to "keep their tickets", there has been no update or refund.

She set up a Facebook group for fans unable to get refunds where she learned that some fans had received an email offering £25 off tickets for Rize festival in Chelmsford, which is headlined this year by Stereophonics.

"I would never entertain going to a festival 150 miles away from home," she said. "Especially not to see a much shorter set."

Complaints to the band's management have been "ignored", she said. "Our main concern is getting our hard-earned money back."

The BBC has approached Stereophonics and the Genting Arena for comment.