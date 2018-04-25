Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption Simeon Corry was "out to cause trouble" on the night he attacked Garry Twist, police said

A murderer who killed a man with a stolen bottle of wine after being refused a drink has been jailed.

Simeon Corry, 32, went for a curry with blood on his hands after attacking Garry Twist and his partner Rosemary Garvey outside a Birmingham pub in September.

Mr Twist, 54, died in hospital a few days later from a bleed on his brain.

Corry, of Gospel Lane in Acocks Green, was jailed for life, with a minimum of 20 years at Birmingham Crown Court.

Staff at a nearby Indian restaurant in Hall Green alerted police after Corry ordered a curry later that night on 30 September, still with blood on his hands from the attack.

Image copyright West Midlands Police/BBC Image caption Garry Twist suffered serious head injuries and died a few days later in hospital

He had been turned away at the College Arms pub in Shaftmoor Lane, where Mr Twist and Ms Garvey were drinking, after staff were concerned about his behaviour, police said.

He followed the couple as they left the pub and smashed a wine bottle over Mr Twist's head, before stamping on him as he lay on the ground.

When Ms Garvey intervened, she was left unconscious when Corry also attacked her with the bottle.

Det Insp Harry Harrison from West Midlands Police said Corry was "out to cause trouble" and took out his frustration on the couple in a "savage and unprovoked attack" after he was refused a drink.

Corry was also found guilty of assault for the attack on Ms Garvey, and was sentenced to three years, to serve concurrently.