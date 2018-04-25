Image copyright Google Maps Image caption The presenter on the Sikh Channel gave out a number for his own homeopathic clinics and also discouraged the use of some traditional medicines, Ofcom said.

A channel which showed a programme where a healer claimed to be able to cure serious illnesses such as cancer was in breach of regulatory rules.

People with phobias and ailments such as Parkinson's disease were encouraged to book appointments at the presenter's clinics in Milton Keynes, Birmingham and Manchester.

Ofcom received a complaint about Live: Herbal Medicine, which aired in June on Birmingham's The Sikh Channel.

The channel was approached for comment.

The programme was presented by a homeopathic practitioner who invited viewers to call him with "any question regarding any physical, mental or emotional issues", Ofcom said.

The presenter told callers "alternative treatments" could be used to cure infertility problems, phobias of flying and illnesses like breast cancer or cystitis.

During the broadcast, the regulator said, the presenter gave out the number for his own homeopathic clinics and also discouraged the use of some traditional medicines.

Ofcom found the programme breached standards by failing to protect the public from harm by implying homeopathic remedies were more effective than conventional medicine and by giving "undue prominence" to the presenter's practice.

Once the Sikh Channel was made aware of the complaint, it withdrew any further programmes which featured the presenter, Ofcom said.

The regulator said it recognised the steps taken and reminded the channel of its role to ensure broadcasts "adhere to the code".