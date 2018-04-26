Birmingham & Black Country

Kingstanding crash: Man dies and two hurt

  • 26 April 2018

A man has died and two people have been seriously injured in a crash involving two cars in Birmingham.

The 31-year-old died at the scene of the crash in Kingstanding Road, Kingstanding, at about 18:45 BST on Wednesday.

Two others were taken to hospital and remain in a serious condition, West Midlands Police said.

The road is likely to be closed throughout Thursday morning and drivers have been asked to avoid the area.

Related Topics

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites