Kingstanding crash: Man dies and two hurt
- 26 April 2018
A man has died and two people have been seriously injured in a crash involving two cars in Birmingham.
The 31-year-old died at the scene of the crash in Kingstanding Road, Kingstanding, at about 18:45 BST on Wednesday.
Two others were taken to hospital and remain in a serious condition, West Midlands Police said.
The road is likely to be closed throughout Thursday morning and drivers have been asked to avoid the area.