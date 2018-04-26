Burst Wednesbury water main turns street into river
One woman has been rescued from a house and cars have been left submerged after a water pipe burst.
Power engineers damaged the pipe while installing new electricity cable on Leabrook Road, in Wednesbury, Sandwell.
A substation is also at risk of being flooded, and three schools and a Metro car park have been forced to close.
The water is 3m (9.8ft) deep in places after the pipe burst at about 10:30 BST. Engineers and emergency services are in attendance.
South Staffordshire Water said its engineers were working to isolate the damage. It said no customers should be without water, but some may be experiencing discolouration.
Pupils at Oak Park Primary School, St Mary's and Ocker Hill Primary have been sent home for the day due to lack of water on site.
Western Power Distribution, which damaged the main, said it had isolated the power supply at the local substation "at the request of the fire service".
It added that 12 properties in the area are without power.
About 30 firefighters are at the scene, including water rescue teams, as well as police and paramedics.
An estimated 16 vehicles have been submerged in the flood, but no one has been reported injured.